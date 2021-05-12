Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Simon Birky Hartmann

Gaz Newton - Three minutes to the ground [single]

Gaz Newton - Three minutes to the ground [single]
I'm a lucky person, because I know a lot of lovely talented people. Sometimes, they ask me to create things for them.

I met Gaz Newton through Pamela Hute, and the good folks at My Dear Recordings.

They saw all the #collageretreat stuff, and decided that it would be a great aesthetic to explore for Gaz' new releases.

The first one we worked on is called Three Minutes to the Ground, and it's a banger. If you like Pavement, Pixies, and bold 90s distorted guitars, you'll love it too.

We made quite a few different versions, just adjusting color palettes, or completely different approaches altogether. You'll find a snapshot of these in the attachments.

Three minutes to the ground is the first track on the album Loveheroin. Give it a listen, or two, and purchase the album!

You can also go check out the music video.

It's always such a cool feeling to see art you designed pop up on Apple Music/iTunes.

Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
