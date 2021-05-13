Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page Redesign

Hi there!
Today I would like to present you our website redesign for a company responsible for commercial transactions of entrepreneurs.

The client wanted their new website to be bold and more suitable to their new branding which includes a lot of colors.

