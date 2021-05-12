Mau Toscano

New logo

Mau Toscano
Mau Toscano
  • Save
New logo logo design logotype mexico lucha logo
Download color palette

Old logo was a nice accident, as a cool as I thought it looked it was not scalable, and you couldn't see it properly as a watermark. So this is an updated version, with a mask closer as I always envisioned and still showcasing the mask, because this is how I fight my battles.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Mau Toscano
Mau Toscano

More by Mau Toscano

View profile
    • Like