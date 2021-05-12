Trending designs to inspire you
Old logo was a nice accident, as a cool as I thought it looked it was not scalable, and you couldn't see it properly as a watermark. So this is an updated version, with a mask closer as I always envisioned and still showcasing the mask, because this is how I fight my battles.