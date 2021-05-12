RM x Nordstrom Project

Trending designs to inspire you
The project brief was to achieve a visual balance of the strong and feminine characteristics of the Rebecca Minkoff "girl". The final design was then translated to t-shirt and bag designs for the brand's New York Fashion week campaign for all Nordstrom stores.