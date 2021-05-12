Anjni Raol

RM x Nordstrom Project

Anjni Raol
Anjni Raol
  • Save
RM x Nordstrom Project merch design illustration design
Download color palette

The project brief was to achieve a visual balance of the strong and feminine characteristics of the Rebecca Minkoff "girl". The final design was then translated to t-shirt and bag designs for the brand's New York Fashion week campaign for all Nordstrom stores.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Anjni Raol
Anjni Raol
Like