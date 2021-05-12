Game design Home page

Lev Makarov

Hello everybody ! 👋
I'm working on a new project, the website is designed to find eSports players, analyze their personal skills and help them connect with each other, as well as help recruiters find the right players for the team and promotional offers.

I hope this project will help many people find great prospects in life, as many players are underestimated! And of course the game theme is my favorite, I hope you enjoy my idea in game design 🎮

PS. Pavlo thank you very much for creating a logo for this project bro 🖤

I will release more scenarios for this design soon and show animations and new pages.
I hope you enjoy it, if so - Press Like 🔥

