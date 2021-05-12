♾️ INFINITE - UI DESIGN Music Player ♾️

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends 🍑
To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple music player UI, i named it ♾️ INFINITE ♾️. Here i show you the music player screen, playlist and the content page of playlist.
Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!
#uiux #design #uidesign #minimal #simple #mobileui #mobileapp #music #musicplayer #musicapp #figma #figmadesign