♾️ INFINITE - UI DESIGN Music Player ♾️

Hello friends 🍑
To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple music player UI, i named it ♾️ INFINITE ♾️. Here i show you the music player screen, playlist and the content page of playlist.
Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!

