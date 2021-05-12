Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mandy Hernaez

Indigo Branding

Mandy Hernaez
Mandy Hernaez
  • Save
Indigo Branding cbd logo rolling papers logo design package design packaging cannabis branding cannabis packaging cannabis logo cannabis design hemp label design hemp label cbd oil cbd cbd label design cbd packaging
Download color palette

See full project at: eyerollcreative.com/indigo-rolling-papers

Indigo Rolling Papers is a part of the “New Age” of cannabis users. The active adventurers that find meaning in telling stories, making memories and sharing experiences. The all-natural rolling papers, made with the highest quality ingredients, are designed for a smooth, debris-free smoke. You don’t have to worry about anything but the journey.

Mandy Hernaez
Mandy Hernaez

More by Mandy Hernaez

View profile
    • Like