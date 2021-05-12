Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Francheska Aristy

Light the Town Pink

Light the Town Pink nonprofit logo cancer breast cancer
Logo created for a breast cancer initiative partnered with Orlando Health. They hand out pink lightbulbs to Orlando residents so they can "light the town pink" in honor of those we have lost to breast cancer.

Posted on May 12, 2021
