"Please turn your device" animation

Here's a little SVG+CSS animation levering the app logo, kindly asking the user to turn her device to fully appreciate the website. I had a lot of fun with this one!

Escapista is a web app for watching curated videos to relax and explore the world from home. It's a heartfelt project I started with a friend during the COVID Quarantine as a way to bring a little bit of peace to people stuck at home like ourselves and promote the great Slow TV creators that are bursting on YouTube.

