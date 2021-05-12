Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Please turn your device" animation

"Please turn your device" animation dm sans scandinavian minimalistic covid svg icon turn your device animation personal project slow tv streaming illustration logo design ui
Here's a little SVG+CSS animation levering the app logo, kindly asking the user to turn her device to fully appreciate the website. I had a lot of fun with this one!

Escapista is a web app for watching curated videos to relax and explore the world from home. It's a heartfelt project I started with a friend during the COVID Quarantine as a way to bring a little bit of peace to people stuck at home like ourselves and promote the great Slow TV creators that are bursting on YouTube.

→ See it live: https://escapista.app
→ Upvote us on ProductHunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/escapista

