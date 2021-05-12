Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eder Anaya

Drop Animation

date 2021-05-12
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. Comp 2.mp4
  3. Comp 3.mp4

Fun collaboration with vvorkroom to help entrepreneurs with ideas for a brighter future and a better world.

If you have any idea don't hesitate to contact me.
I'm totally open to helping for a better future.

Art Director & Graphic Designer @WatsonDG
