Team Upsla

With previous teams competiting in Rocket League, Fortnite, Arena of Valor, CS:GO, PUBG, and Call of Duty, Team Upsla came to me for a Logo Redesign for their relaunch. While the icon itself did not change much from what they previously had, a wordmark was added converting the new logo into a combination mark.

