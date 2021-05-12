Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chase Holenstein

Using style to organize automation steps

These are steps in a tool used for creating automated customer journeys. The goal of organizing them like this was to make it easier to see the individual steps (especially key actions and path actions) when viewing the entire flow.

Posted on May 12, 2021
