Using style to organize automation steps

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are steps in a tool used for creating automated customer journeys. The goal of organizing them like this was to make it easier to see the individual steps (especially key actions and path actions) when viewing the entire flow.