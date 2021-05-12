Draft Sides

Trending designs to inspire you
Had the amazing opportunity to design this logo for an event trailer rental company that supplies alcoholic beverages to a wide variety of events!
If you need a logo designed or a rebrand, let's work together!
https://www.fiverr.com/meaganbrooke/design-a-unique-custom-logo-for-your-brand-or-business