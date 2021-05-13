Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sourabh Barua

Freshresume.co - Online CV builder platform

Freshresume.co - Online CV builder platform
Hey folks, here is my latest work on freshresume.co. Freshresume is the market’s leading resume builder that makes creating a CV easier than ever.

What's the feature of FreshResume?
— Easily created online
— Pre-written phrases
— Automatic spell-checker
— Templates that stand out

Let's create a professional resume with online builder without ever leaving your web browser.

Do you like my work? Drop your business inquiry to heybarua@gmail.com

Also Find me on
Behance | Instagram | Twitter

A Design hunter, hunting design for website & apps🏆
