Dancing Crab

✨ Hey guys,
This is another shot from my personal project call "O Meu Lugar"
O Meu Lugar, is a desire to exalt the small moments of happiness that inspire me and that I love and miss most in Brazil, it is a mixture of desire, longing, and even an act of faith for better days.
This series was created during the Covid-19 pandemic times and mainly during the lockdown, and I like to see it as a "shout for the life."
✅ Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117170137/O-Meu-Lugar
✌️ For more, follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/kz.hz
https://www.behance.net/kzhz