Daily UI 026 :: Subscribe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This subscribe button allows a user to be added to a mailing list that sends various recipes to their inbox each day. This form is minimalistic, yet informative as it explains to the user what they're signing up for.