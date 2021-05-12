Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Areli Muñoz Blancas

Puedo oír su voz

Puedo oír su voz clipstudiopaint affinityphoto pure girl braund illustration hillsong god faith feed
Hello, this is tribute to “La imagen de Dios” by #hillsong en español/#hillsongunited
interpreted by @kathy.delossantos and @majosolisgzz (this is the second version)

It's written “ i can hear his voice”

