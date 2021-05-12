Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zeppelin

Zeppelin editorial logodesign illustration vector logo identity design design branding brand
Logo for Zeppelin, an editorial with a particular emphasis on classic books. They were looking for a modern logo that would communicate their different perspective on editing. The "l" and "i" have also been made to stand tall like two books in a bookshelf.

