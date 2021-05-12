Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Din Studio

Westlake - Unique serif font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Westlake - Unique serif font modern font serif font icon logo design fonts font logo type typography branding
Download color palette
  1. Westlake-Serif-01.jpg
  2. Westlake-Serif-02.jpg
  3. Westlake-Serif-03.jpg
  4. Westlake-Serif-04.jpg
  5. Westlake-Serif-05.jpg
  6. Westlake-Serif-06.jpg
  7. Westlake-Serif-07.jpg
  8. Westlake-Serif-08.jpg

Westlake - Unique serif font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Westlake - Unique serif font

Westlake is a serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Westlake (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Standard Ligatures
– Swashes
– Stylistic Sets
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13141/westlake.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/westlake-serif-font/

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like