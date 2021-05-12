Westlake - Unique serif font

Trending designs to inspire you
Westlake is a serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.
Includes:
– Westlake (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
– Standard Ligatures
– Swashes
– Stylistic Sets
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13141/westlake.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/westlake-serif-font/