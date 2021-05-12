Farnoosh

Fars Gamer

Farnoosh
Farnoosh
Fars Gamer iran persian graphic designer persian logo art graphic design graphic gameplay game logo game joystick concept logo concept creative branding brand logotype logo design logo
Fars Gamer is a specialized reference for a gamer who does not allow your account and wants his games from abroad, and also, all the products you need from digital games for different platforms such as Steam, in-game products for some Internal money affects games and physical products such as keyboards, monitors, etc.

Ways to communicate with me :
Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com
Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a
Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v

