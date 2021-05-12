Fars Gamer is a specialized reference for a gamer who does not allow your account and wants his games from abroad, and also, all the products you need from digital games for different platforms such as Steam, in-game products for some Internal money affects games and physical products such as keyboards, monitors, etc.

Ways to communicate with me :

Email :farnoosh.mahmoodizade@gmail.com

Behance:https://www.behance.net/farnoosh10c12a

Instgram:https://www.instagram.com/farnoosh.mhz20/v