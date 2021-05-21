Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flying Saucer Studio

General Commission Re-branding

Flying Saucer Studio
Flying Saucer Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
General Commission Re-branding
General Commission Re-branding
General Commission Re-branding
General Commission Re-branding
General Commission Re-branding
Download color palette
  1. generalcommission_assets_1376x800_01.jpg
  2. generalcommission_assets_1376x800_02.jpg
  3. generalcommission_assets_1376x800_03.jpg
  4. generalcommission_assets_1376x800_04.jpg
  5. generalcommission_assets_1376x800_05.jpg

We are proud to announce the re-branding of General Commission.
They are able to gather up, categorize, and share all the data surrounding their clients organization. It's like having a secret weapon!

Posted on May 21, 2021
Flying Saucer Studio
Flying Saucer Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Flying Saucer Studio

View profile
    • Like