Sending Bitcoin Art

Sending Bitcoin Art bitcoin design illustration
I created this illustration for the "Sending Bitcoin" chapter of the Bitcoin Design Guide. Started with a a sketch pen sketch, then continued working on it in Photoshop with the Wacom, and then took it into Illustrator for the vector shapes. Received much feedback along the way from the Bitcoin Design Community.

Posted on May 12, 2021
