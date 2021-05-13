Trending designs to inspire you
In 2021, the world celebrates the 700th anniversary of the greatest Italian poet, philosopher and thinker Dante Alighieri. Giorgi Aleksidze Tbilisi Contemporary Ballet and the Foundation of Giorgi Aleksidze join the worldwide celebration of this date.
Promo page for Contemporary ballet – “Beatrice” by Mariam Aleksidze