Oto Prangishvili

TBILISI CONTEMPORARY BALLET

Oto Prangishvili
Oto Prangishvili
TBILISI CONTEMPORARY BALLET performance tbilisi orchestra choreography staged artists typography concept web motion print promotion giorgi aleksidze giorgi aleksidze mariam aleksidze mariam aleksidze beatrice anniversary aleksidze dante alighieri contemporary ballet
In 2021, the world celebrates the 700th anniversary of the greatest Italian poet, philosopher and thinker Dante Alighieri. Giorgi Aleksidze Tbilisi Contemporary Ballet and the Foundation of Giorgi Aleksidze join the worldwide celebration of this date.

Promo page for Contemporary ballet – “Beatrice” by Mariam Aleksidze

