Bayhawks Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.
These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.