Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Holscher

Bayhawks Logo

Thomas Holscher
Thomas Holscher
  • Save
Bayhawks Logo bay hawk bay hawks hawk sports logo sports soccer lawrence kansas kc kansas city breakout escape room escape branding logo
Download color palette

One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.

These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.

Thomas Holscher
Thomas Holscher

More by Thomas Holscher

View profile
    • Like