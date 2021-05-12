Anna Paraniak

Share modal

Anna Paraniak
Anna Paraniak
  • Save
Share modal bootcamp document glass effect modal window modal share minimal concept ui design clean
Download color palette

Hello again! 👋

Today I'd like to share with you a share modal concept. I had an opportunity to turn wireframe from UI design Bootcamp hosted by Csaba Hazi. Here’s the final UI style.

Hope you’ll like it!

Anna Paraniak
Anna Paraniak

More by Anna Paraniak

View profile
    • Like