Donut tutorial

Donut tutorial learning donut blender 3d
Hi!
I thought it is a good idea to came back to some basics.... And it is :D I already learnt a lot of minor but helpful things. A nd the last part of a tutorial is still waiting for me!

By the way.... Blenderguru - I love that guy :D

Posted on May 12, 2021
