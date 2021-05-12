Donut tutorial

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi!
I thought it is a good idea to came back to some basics.... And it is :D I already learnt a lot of minor but helpful things. A nd the last part of a tutorial is still waiting for me!
By the way.... Blenderguru - I love that guy :D