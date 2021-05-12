Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julius Chair

Julius Chair soft web website interior pink shop chair stool ux branding logo ui desktop design
Hi friends 👋🏻

WorldStools is a fun platform for users to pick out the best kinds of furniture to decorate their homespaces, offices, etc. A simple UI design by me!

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

Posted on May 12, 2021
