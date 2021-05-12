Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Kurilenko
Zajno Crew

Mobile Art Platform For Creatives

Daniel Kurilenko
Zajno Crew
Daniel Kurilenko for Zajno Crew
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Art Platform For Creatives artist creatives creative pencil pen lined paper paper outline minimal platform app design art mobile clean neat grid layout zajno
Mobile Art Platform For Creatives artist creatives creative pencil pen lined paper paper outline minimal platform app design art mobile clean neat grid layout zajno
Mobile Art Platform For Creatives artist creatives creative pencil pen lined paper paper outline minimal platform app design art mobile clean neat grid layout zajno
Mobile Art Platform For Creatives artist creatives creative pencil pen lined paper paper outline minimal platform app design art mobile clean neat grid layout zajno
Mobile Art Platform For Creatives artist creatives creative pencil pen lined paper paper outline minimal platform app design art mobile clean neat grid layout zajno
Download color palette
  1. 01@2x.png
  2. 02@2x.png
  3. 03@2x.png
  4. 04@2x.png
  5. 05@2x.png

Hey there!

This is a follow-up shot of the designs I shared yesterday - a mobile version this time. Basically, I like experimenting with different layouts and grids when I have a spare minute trying out new approaches and styles.

Among the many ideas I had in my backlog, there was one called "lined paper" where I wanted to create a website or an app in this kind of style. Very recently the time has come for this idea to be implemented. What you see above is what I've got so far although it's still WIP.

This is a mobile platform for all kinds of creatives with informational pages about the most renowned artists. This one is about Takashi Murakami. In terms of design, I used stroke visual elements to support the notebook / pen-written / lined paper style.

Let me know what you think guys!

Press "L" to show some love!

Join our Newsletter!
Website
TheGrid
Spotify
Twitter
Medium
Facebook
Instagram

05@2x.png
100 KB
Download
04@2x.png
5 MB
Download
03@2x.png
7 MB
Download
02@2x.png
6 MB
Download
01@2x.png
4 MB
Download
Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
Hire Us

More by Zajno Crew

View profile
    • Like