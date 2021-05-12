Cargomatic Rebranding

Uber Convenient Shipping: Cargomatic fights the congestion in the trucking world through this groundbreaking app that allows carriers and shippers to connect with ease to efficiently and quickly get the job done. The branding aesthetic represents a modern and technically savvy company that is also inviting and grounded in trust and service.

Cargomatic lives at the intersection of technology and logistics.

Founded by a tech entrepreneur from Silicon Valley and a logistics expert from Los Angeles, Cargomatic understands the challenges of local trucking and is dedicated to creating new solutions with technology.

By seamlessly connecting shippers and carriers through our web and mobile apps, we’re helping truckers grow their businesses and shippers track their freight in real-time. The diversity of our team and their ideas is what gives Cargomatic the edge in an industry that still relies heavily on phone calls, email and fax machines.