Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
post link : https://www.ronnystudio.com/login-ui-kit-free-download-kotlin-constraint-layout/ I would like to mention the design Author who makes this design. I got this design from behance and the designer name is Ranish Chirayil you can visit this post as well. The link is Here