Easy 3D flower ~ Fluid art painting ~ Acrylic pouring for beginn

If you are a beginner in acrylic pouring you must try this easy 3D flower fluid art technique. All you need is acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium, camvas, skewer and spin table. With simple puddles you will create beautiful 3D flower painting.

Colours:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Golden permanent violet deep

- Amsterdam permanent red violet

- Amsterdam naples yellow red light

My mixing paints tutorial:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:

https://paintpourstore.com/

Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/HeQiRRcPAYc