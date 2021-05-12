Studio Ochi

Scientist People

Studio Ochi
Studio Ochi
  • Save
Scientist People medical design clinic hospital people scientist medical blender faceted assets lowpoly 3d artist 3d 3d art cgi
Download color palette

Available in the New Professions Bundle at the store.
studioochi.com

Studio Ochi
Studio Ochi

More by Studio Ochi

View profile
    • Like