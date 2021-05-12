MIsix Cannabis Brand Identity

The Idea Booth team created a brand identity for our cannabis client, MIsix.

MIsix is a no-frills quality cannabis brand. It is available in larger quantities, both popcorn + shake. It is packaged without fuss, fanfare or BS in kraft tubes or pouches. And it comes in three varieties: Sativa, Indica, and hybrid. MIsix is not about snob by strain names. Just good premium cannabis for regular users who know what they what. What you see is what you get.