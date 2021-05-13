Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anthony Gribben

Geometric Astronaut Leaping

Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Hire Me
  • Save
Geometric Astronaut Leaping outer space space spaceman agrib geometric design 3d artist render 3d art spheres circles circular leaping jumping astronaut abstract art geometric scifi blender3dart blender3d blender
Download color palette

Hey all, I don't get around to sharing much of my 3d work I'm posting on Instagram on here since it's more surreal .. but I thought I'd share this since I've been intertwining my geometric designs with it. If you are interested in seeing more of this work, feel free to drop a comment. As of now I plan on using my Dribbble page solely for client work - icons, illustrations, logos, etc. But let me know!

I'm available for freelance work. Let's work together!

Follow me on Instagram to see my 3d work not posted on Dribbble.

Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Brand Designer & Illustrator. Maker of Geometric Art.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Gribben

View profile
    • Like