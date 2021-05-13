Geometric Astronaut Leaping

Hey all, I don't get around to sharing much of my 3d work I'm posting on Instagram on here since it's more surreal .. but I thought I'd share this since I've been intertwining my geometric designs with it. If you are interested in seeing more of this work, feel free to drop a comment. As of now I plan on using my Dribbble page solely for client work - icons, illustrations, logos, etc. But let me know!

I'm available for freelance work. Let's work together!

Follow me on Instagram to see my 3d work not posted on Dribbble.