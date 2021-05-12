Holagama

Bar Chef Logo

Holagama
Holagama
  • Save
Bar Chef Logo luxury elegant logotype signature mixology logo brand
Download color palette

Bar Chef is an exclusive concept of signature cocktails that offers its service to high-level guests.

This project is accompanied by a cocktail menu in which each image was edited to create a personalized atmosphere to enhance the appeal of each one of them.

The Logo created under the concept of sophistication, elegance and simplicity

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Holagama
Holagama

More by Holagama

View profile
    • Like