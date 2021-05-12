Bar Chef Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Bar Chef is an exclusive concept of signature cocktails that offers its service to high-level guests.
This project is accompanied by a cocktail menu in which each image was edited to create a personalized atmosphere to enhance the appeal of each one of them.
The Logo created under the concept of sophistication, elegance and simplicity