Idea Booth

Strollers Cannabis Brand Identity

Idea Booth
Idea Booth
Strollers Cannabis Brand Identity pattern gif photography color palette typography brand design cannabis brand identity packaging logo branding
  1. Strollers_Dribbble_Hero.png
  2. Strollers_MiniPreRollBackgroundPatterns2-Dribbble.gif
  3. Strollers_Dribbble_Branding.png
  4. Strollers_Dribbble_Packaging.png
  5. Strollers_Dribbble_Images.png
  6. Strollers_Dribbble_Stickers.png
  7. Strollers_Dribbble_Skateboard.png
  8. Strollers_MiniPreRollBackgroundPatterns-Dribbble.gif

The Idea Booth team created a brand identity for our cannabis client, Strollers.

STROLLERS are beautifully concise, perfectly made pre-rolls. In easy-to-carry packs of ten. Ideal for a stroll on the beach or a short walk about town – the kind of moments that can reframe the mind and reclaim your day.

