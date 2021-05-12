Strollers Cannabis Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
The Idea Booth team created a brand identity for our cannabis client, Strollers.
STROLLERS are beautifully concise, perfectly made pre-rolls. In easy-to-carry packs of ten. Ideal for a stroll on the beach or a short walk about town – the kind of moments that can reframe the mind and reclaim your day.