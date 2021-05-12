Gift Card and Loyalty Aggregator for Toast TakeOut

Trending designs to inspire you
As one of my capstone projects for UX Academy, I was tasked to design a feature for an existing mobile app. I decided to design a feature for Toast TakeOut.
I did some interviews and surveys, and I found that restaurant goers frequently forget or misplace their gift cards and loyalty info. My solution was a gift card and loyalty aggregator that would let you see all of the credit you have for Toast restaurants in one place.