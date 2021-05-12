Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gift Card and Loyalty Aggregator for Toast TakeOut

As one of my capstone projects for UX Academy, I was tasked to design a feature for an existing mobile app. I decided to design a feature for Toast TakeOut.

I did some interviews and surveys, and I found that restaurant goers frequently forget or misplace their gift cards and loyalty info. My solution was a gift card and loyalty aggregator that would let you see all of the credit you have for Toast restaurants in one place.

