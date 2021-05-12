Vada Thrasher

Personal Logo Design

graphic design flat minimal web icon vector branding logo design
This logo is one I designed for myself to use on my personal portfolio website. The colors are ones I decided on being part of my color palette, and the fonts are a pair of Adobe Fonts that I thought went well together. This was designed in Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on May 12, 2021
