📌 Localy — Roadmap

I'm back with Localy roadmap!
We've been working on a new kit called Localy which will be out in the coming weeks.

What's inside:
- 6 popular cities. New York, London, Milan, etc.
- 10 styles that suit your design.
- 10 badges in 4 styles.
- All maps are variants and layers are optimized.
- Zoom in & Full Scale for Web & Mobile.
- Detailed & Minimal style for your projects.

