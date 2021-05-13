I'm back with Localy roadmap!

We've been working on a new kit called Localy which will be out in the coming weeks.

What's inside:

- 6 popular cities. New York, London, Milan, etc.

- 10 styles that suit your design.

- 10 badges in 4 styles.

- All maps are variants and layers are optimized.

- Zoom in & Full Scale for Web & Mobile.

- Detailed & Minimal style for your projects.

