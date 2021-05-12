Loft @ Renovation Hub

Trending designs to inspire you
With the restrictive measures, people started to work and study remotely. And they decided to invest in the environment where they live. The consumption of renovations and decoration in Brazil increased 30% to about 40% before the pandemic. The Challenge was to create a platform that centralizes renovation costs in just one place.