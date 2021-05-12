App Delivery de Comida

Trending designs to inspire you
Study project that I developed about a food app made for restaurants to use without needing a third party.
Projeto de estudo que desenvolvi sobre um app de comida feito para restaurantes utilizarem sem precisarem de terceiros.