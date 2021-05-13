Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN

Flight Booking Web

Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN
Bogdan Nikitin for NIKITIN
Hire Us
  • Save
Flight Booking Web airport plane sketch design ui ux illustration 3d art landing page private jet aircraft flight booking flight search flight
Flight Booking Web airport plane sketch design ui ux illustration 3d art landing page private jet aircraft flight booking flight search flight
Flight Booking Web airport plane sketch design ui ux illustration 3d art landing page private jet aircraft flight booking flight search flight
Flight Booking Web airport plane sketch design ui ux illustration 3d art landing page private jet aircraft flight booking flight search flight
Download color palette
  1. Shot Plane 3.1@2x.png
  2. Shot Plane 3.2@2x.png
  3. Shot Plane 3.3@2x.png
  4. Shot Plane 3.4@2x.png

Hello People 👋🏻

Here we’ve created landing page for our flight booking website. Have a look and write in comment which version do you like more light or dark?

For work inquiries artstudio.nikitin@gmail.com

NIKITIN
NIKITIN
We build world-changing digital products.
Hire Us

More by NIKITIN

View profile
    • Like