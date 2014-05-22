Dribbble

New Tees + Spring Sale

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
New Tees + Spring Sale dribbble equipment tee
Download color palette

We just launched two new colorways for our Dribbble and Weathered Ball tees over at the Equipment Shop. Heather Lake Blue, and Heather "Celtic Rebound" Green. Both are printed with soft, water-based ink on 50/50 shirts from American Apparel.

Also! Get 10% off all Equipment items when you use the coupon code SPRING at checkout. Good through Friday the 30th!

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2014
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like