Luu's Logo

Mock logo redesign for Luu's, a bubble tea cafe right next to my apartment.

The place is always packed with local kids, so I wanted to create a bubbly and childlike look. The apostrophe shape represents a tapioca pearl.

The letters and their spacing are all based on the Fibonacci golden ratio to create balanced proportions and visual harmony.

I made several variants, with a different apostrophe, flat letters, and color combos before settling on a shiny black.