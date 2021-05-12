Mitch Britton

Luu's Logo

Luu's Logo goldenratio fibonacci golden ratio colorful black and white color tea restaurant bubble letters kids puffy glossy shiny bubble tea bubble illustrator trademark logo logo design simple
Download color palette
  1. Luu's Logo.jpg
  2. Luu's Golden Ratio.jpg
  3. Luu's Killed Versions.jpg

Mock logo redesign for Luu's, a bubble tea cafe right next to my apartment.

The place is always packed with local kids, so I wanted to create a bubbly and childlike look. The apostrophe shape represents a tapioca pearl.

The letters and their spacing are all based on the Fibonacci golden ratio to create balanced proportions and visual harmony.

I made several variants, with a different apostrophe, flat letters, and color combos before settling on a shiny black.

Designer + Illustrator
