Client: Wanderbus
What we did?: We needed to design a system that would effectively integrate the three stakeholders: end user, provider and the Wanderbus back office.
The major problem was that most of the providers are located in rural areas and do not have Internet connectivity or any advanced level of digitization.
This is why we have designed and developed a pipeline with automatic tasks, where the provider doesn´t have to worry because the system and the back office will do the job. In this opportunity, we are showing you the public page, what the End user will be able to see when they buy this experience.
You can see more about this project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118403379/Wanderbus
