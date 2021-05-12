Thayla Callegaro

Details redesign e-commerce Kabum!

Thayla Callegaro
Thayla Callegaro
  • Save
Details redesign e-commerce Kabum! web ecommerce design design ux design ui wireframe ecommerce tecnologia design uxdesign uidesign uxui uxuidesign
Download color palette

Study project made with Kabum e-commerce!
The aim was to bring a more modern and youthful layout to the site.

Projeto de estudo feito com o e-commerce da Kabum!
O intuito era trazer um leiaute mais moderno e jovem para o site.

Thayla Callegaro
Thayla Callegaro

More by Thayla Callegaro

View profile
    • Like