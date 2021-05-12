Email Designs for Spark Offers

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello people 👋,
Hope you are staying safe!
There aren’t many nicer things in life than good offers.
And since offers are directly proportional to happiness, we at slice, have recently launched Spark ⚡, targeting millennials & gen-Zs of India. Bundled with jaw-dropping cashback and rewards, from Amazon to Zomato, slicers can avail of these offers in a flash.
Here I am posting a few designs that we’ve made for the marketing team to help them ignite a Spark in youngsters.
Hope you like it. Show some ❤️ by pressing 'L' and please do share your feedback in the comments below!
One more thing...
Before you scroll down, if you want to explore more design space, have a look at Slice Dribbble Page for inspiring designs.
Download the app from Playstore or Appstore