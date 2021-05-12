Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Email Designs for Spark Offers

Hello people 👋,
Hope you are staying safe!

There aren’t many nicer things in life than good offers.

And since offers are directly proportional to happiness, we at slice, have recently launched Spark ⚡, targeting millennials & gen-Zs of India. Bundled with jaw-dropping cashback and rewards, from Amazon to Zomato, slicers can avail of these offers in a flash.

Here I am posting a few designs that we’ve made for the marketing team to help them ignite a Spark in youngsters.

