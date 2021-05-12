36 days of type 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Finally, here is the final collection. All of the glyphs for this year's edition of the challenge, even though that's not even half of all glyphs there will be in the final font 😄 I think.
I had a blast creating this cyberpunk-inspired typeface, and even though some glyphs really could be better, I am really happy of the overall outcome.
Also, I realised the 9 was vertically flipped 11 hours after posting it. Now it's staying as is.