Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Glypse

36 days of type 2021

Glypse
Glypse
  • Save
36 days of type 2021 typedesign type design glyphs all challenge font minimal font futuristic font tech font geometric font geometric type 36daysoftype contest 36daysoftype08 36days
Download color palette

Finally, here is the final collection. All of the glyphs for this year's edition of the challenge, even though that's not even half of all glyphs there will be in the final font 😄 I think.

I had a blast creating this cyberpunk-inspired typeface, and even though some glyphs really could be better, I am really happy of the overall outcome.

Also, I realised the 9 was vertically flipped 11 hours after posting it. Now it's staying as is.

Glypse
Glypse

More by Glypse

View profile
    • Like