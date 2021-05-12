Sasha Ermolenko
Mail.ru Design

New visual language for Paradigm 2.0

Sasha Ermolenko
Mail.ru Design
Sasha Ermolenko for Mail.ru Design
Hire Us
  • Save
New visual language for Paradigm 2.0 white branding blue design system ui illustration art direction isometry digital art concept art
New visual language for Paradigm 2.0 white branding blue design system ui illustration art direction isometry digital art concept art
New visual language for Paradigm 2.0 white branding blue design system ui illustration art direction isometry digital art concept art
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-main.png
  2. dribbble.png
  3. dribbble-1.png

We found the best way to motivate our team to publish the tutorial in Figma Community for this illustration style that we like sooo much for our last concepts — let's make 40 000 views for this art and send some love in comments 😚

Mail.ru Design
Mail.ru Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Mail.ru Design

View profile
    • Like