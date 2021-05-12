Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yuliia Stepanenko

business card

oh, thanks! business card illustrator business card logo identity branding design
A course project in graphic design courses.

The main task was to create an identity for the Ukrainian brand "Oh, thanks!".
So I want to present a business card which is a part of identity.

What do you think?
You can also visit my page on Behance https://www.behance.net/yuliiastepanenko

Posted on May 12, 2021
