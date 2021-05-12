oh, thanks! business card

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A course project in graphic design courses.
The main task was to create an identity for the Ukrainian brand "Oh, thanks!".
So I want to present a business card which is a part of identity.
What do you think?
You can also visit my page on Behance https://www.behance.net/yuliiastepanenko